Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Acutus Medical worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $336,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 20.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 133,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.