Adam Hill Purchases 7,533 Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Stock

Mar 7th, 2022

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) insider Adam Hill purchased 7,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £10,018.89 ($13,442.76).

Adam Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Hill purchased 5,669 shares of Oncimmune stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.92 ($12,778.64).
  • On Tuesday, December 21st, Adam Hill bought 5,988 shares of Oncimmune stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.96 ($13,417.36).

Shares of ONC traded up GBX 4.83 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 132.33 ($1.78). The company had a trading volume of 51,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,954. The stock has a market cap of £91.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105.93 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 261.63 ($3.51). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.04.

Oncimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

