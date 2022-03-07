Adam Hill Purchases 7,533 Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) insider Adam Hill purchased 7,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £10,018.89 ($13,442.76).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Hill purchased 5,669 shares of Oncimmune stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.92 ($12,778.64).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Adam Hill bought 5,988 shares of Oncimmune stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.96 ($13,417.36).

Shares of ONC traded up GBX 4.83 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 132.33 ($1.78). The company had a trading volume of 51,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,954. The stock has a market cap of £91.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105.93 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 261.63 ($3.51). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.04.

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

