Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.56

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 3269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

