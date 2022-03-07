Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.56

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 3269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 473,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

