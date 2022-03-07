Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells $37,730.56 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36.
Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $3,579,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
