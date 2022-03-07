Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells $37,730.56 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Brian Poff sold 692 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $3,579,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

