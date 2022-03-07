Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will announce $226.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.93 million and the lowest is $224.20 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $205.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $957.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.55 million to $966.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.14 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

ADUS stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.77. 86,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,555. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $112.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,655,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

