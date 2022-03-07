Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 28,447 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Progressive makes up about 0.6% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Progressive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Progressive by 22.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.09. 39,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,496. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

