Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.94. 198,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $350.66 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

