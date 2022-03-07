Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $143.71. 153,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,534. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

