Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.3% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.47. 12,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.