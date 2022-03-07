Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 682,703 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

ADVM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. 2,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

