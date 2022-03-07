ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGESY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($51.35) to €44.50 ($50.00) in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($65.17) to €59.00 ($66.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of AGESY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.99. 30,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,132. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

