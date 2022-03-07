Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

AGYS stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agilysys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

