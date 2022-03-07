Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 321,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,225,686 shares.The stock last traded at $58.64 and had previously closed at $56.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.96.

The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

