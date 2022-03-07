Air Canada (TSE:AC) Director Sells C$445,473.48 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83.

TSE AC opened at C$21.90 on Monday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.07.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

