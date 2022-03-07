Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Pierre Houle Sells 488 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.84, for a total transaction of C$11,633.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,207.52.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$21.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion and a PE ratio of -2.13. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.31 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on AC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.07.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

