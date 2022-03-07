Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Up 63.3% in February

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air T in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,100 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $27,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,165 shares of company stock worth $130,299. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air T by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRT opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

