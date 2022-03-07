Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,863 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.69 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $222,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,269. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.