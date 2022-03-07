Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.04.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

