Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.72-0.77 EPS.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

