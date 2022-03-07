Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.770 EPS.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $180,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

