Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $2.55. Align Technology reported earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $13.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $16.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after acquiring an additional 223,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $12.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $464.48. 755,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.04. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

