Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Position Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 580,557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 111.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,543,000 after buying an additional 243,428 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.16. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.