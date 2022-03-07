Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

ADS opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback 200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alliance Data Systems (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.