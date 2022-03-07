Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $131.01 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00042906 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001791 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

