Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ALPN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.80. 6,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,484. The firm has a market cap of $198.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.88. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,784,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $16,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

