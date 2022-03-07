Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will post $10.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.49 million and the highest is $10.69 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $45.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.07 million to $47.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $58.59 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $66.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

