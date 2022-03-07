Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
