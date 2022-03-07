American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $150,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.