American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 419.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Macquarie cut their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.50.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $97.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.33. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $96.19 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

