American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388,297 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

