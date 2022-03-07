American International Group Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 827,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 99.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

