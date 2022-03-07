American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BlackLine worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,931,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,974,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BlackLine by 842.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL opened at $69.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $808,578 in the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.