American International Group Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Workiva by 169.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 65,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

NYSE WK opened at $97.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.76. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

