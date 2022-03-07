American International Group Inc. Sells 1,227 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $106.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

