American International Group Inc. Sells 1,227 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

