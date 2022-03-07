American International Group Inc. Sells 2,495 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Regency Centers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Regency Centers stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

