American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Workiva by 169.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 65,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of WK opened at $97.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

