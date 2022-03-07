American Vanguard (AVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect American Vanguard to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $475.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

