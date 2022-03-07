American Vanguard (AVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect American Vanguard to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:AVD opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $475.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
American Vanguard Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.
