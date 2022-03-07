AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,839,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,071,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,586. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

