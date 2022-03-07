Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.04 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,109 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 303,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

