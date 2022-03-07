Amryt Pharma (AMYT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Amryt Pharma to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $417.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.10. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.
About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
