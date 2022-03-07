Analysts Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.28. Catalent has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 188.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.2% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.