Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post $5.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $5.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.85. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 219.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $22.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.26 to $26.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.48 to $26.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.64.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.59. 20,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,286. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $245.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average of $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

