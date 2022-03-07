Analysts Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Transcat reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 328,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $77.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.62 million, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

About Transcat (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.