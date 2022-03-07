Analysts Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.93. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.