Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.38 and the lowest is $3.28. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $15.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of LYB opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

