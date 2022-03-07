Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 175.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.30. 185,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,769. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.63. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

