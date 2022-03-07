Analysts Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will post $97.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $77.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $414.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $455.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 465,034 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 194,013 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. 334,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.14 million, a PE ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

