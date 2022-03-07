Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Target Price at $5.26

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRRF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

